Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016 21:10 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Medeama star Kwesi Donsu flies out to seal Al Wahda FC move

Medeama talisman Kwesi Donsu left Accra on Saturday afternoon to complete his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Wahda FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Donsu travelled in the company of the club's Chief Executive James Essilfie to put pen to paper.

It is believed that the Mecca-based side made an offer not less than US$ 250,000 which was accepted by the Tarkwa-based side.

Al Wahda have a partnership agreement with Medeama making his transfer to the Gulf country easier.

Donsu, an offensive midfielder, was second joint top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 15 goals.

He had been linked with moves to major European sides including English Premier League side Middlesbrough.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Don't condemn one with his personal desire
By: kwaku adu tutu, manl
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img