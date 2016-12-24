Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016 20:25 CET

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah wants Kevin Boateng, Muntari return for AFCON

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah wants suspended duo of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari to return to the Black Stars for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

The Russia-based player says the addition of the controversial duo to Black Stars will boost their chances of winning the tournament in Gabon.

The two players were slapped with indefinite suspensions for various acts of indiscipline during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Boateng was sacked from the camp for verbally assaulting coach Kwesi Appiah while Muntari was dismissed from the team for physically attacking Ghana FA official Moses Armah.

But the centre-back admits that their inclusion must be based on Black Stars coach Avram Grant and the management of the senior national team.

"Kevin-Prince Boateng is a very good player. I know he would even want to play in this tournament [AFCON 2017] before the 2018 World Cup. If he deserves to be invited, why not?," Mensah Pulse Ghana

"It's up to the coach and management of the team to decide but i think every good player deserves the chance to play for the Black Stars.

"Same goes to Sulley Muntari, who can even help the team with his experience. I am open to their return if invited."

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to name his squad in the coming days with a huge clamour for Muntari and Boateng to be recalled.

While Boateng is in top form for Spanish side Las Palmas, Muntari has been without a club since leaving Saudi side Al Ittihad in the summer.

The Black Stars face a tough assignment at the tournament in Gabon as they will face Uganda, Egypt and Mali in the group phase.

Do you think Muntari and Boateng should be recalled? Do you think they will cause problems in the squad? Make your views known in the box below

