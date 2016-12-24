John Antwi set to join Misr El-Maqassa on loan as Nana Poku's replacement

Egyptian Premier League side Misr El-Maqassa are on the verge of acquiring striker John Antwi on loan to replace countryman Nana Poku who has joined UAE side side Al-Shabab.

Antwi has lacked game time at giants Al Ahly and a loan move to Misr El-Maqassa is expected to revive his flagging career.

The 24-year-old has played in just four matches for Al Ahly this season but has scored one goal.

''We approved Nana Poku's departure due to Al Ahly's desire to loan Antwi out, as Ehab Galal is confident that he could be an adequate replacement for Poku,'' Hewedi told Al Ahly TV.

''There is a clause in Poku's contract that allows the Emirati side to buy the striker permanently after the loan spell ends, which could make Antwi move to El-Maqassa on a permanent deal next Summer.''

