Sports News | 24 December 2016 18:10 CET
Patrick Asmah stretchered off after six minutes in Avellino's win over Salernitana in Serie B
Avellino defender Patrick Asmah suffered a sixth minute injury and was replaced in the Derby della Campania against Salernitana on Saturday in the Serie B.
The former Ghana youth international seemed to have pulled a muscle when he moved in to tackle an opponent.
He had to stretchered off the field and had to be replaced by Marco Perrotta.
Asmah is on loan from Serie B side Atalanta and has made 15 appearances.
