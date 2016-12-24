Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016 18:10 CET

Patrick Asmah stretchered off after six minutes in Avellino's win over Salernitana in Serie B

Avellino defender Patrick Asmah suffered a sixth minute injury and was replaced in the Derby della Campania against Salernitana on Saturday in the Serie B.

The former Ghana youth international seemed to have pulled a muscle when he moved in to tackle an opponent.

He had to stretchered off the field and had to be replaced by Marco Perrotta.

Asmah is on loan from Serie B side Atalanta and has made 15 appearances.

