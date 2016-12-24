Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016

Ghana FA to announce full AFCON plans for Black Stars on Wednesday when training starts

The Ghana Football Association will reveal all their plans for the Africa Cup of Nations when training begins on Wednesday.

Ghana's group opponents Egypt, Uganda and Congo have all named their squad for the biannual competition.

Some of the countries have already started preparations for the competition but the Stars will have to wait till Wednesday to know plans for camping and other preparatory structures.

Ghana is looking to bring an end to a 35-year-old wait for an Africa Cup of Nations trophy when they travel to Gabon next month.

