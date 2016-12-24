Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Boxing | 24 December 2016 16:40 CET

Daniel Amartey could replace suspended Robert Huth in defence when Leicester host Everton on Boxing Day

Versatile Daniel Amartey could be fielded as a centre back to replace suspended Robert Huth against Everton on Boxing Day.

Huth is to serve a mandatory one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow cards of the season against Stoke.

Amartey has been regular for the Foxes in midfield in the absence of injured Nampalys Mendy.

Manager Claudio Ranieri could re-assign him to partner Wes Morgan at the back but he face competition from Marcin Wasilewski.

Last week, he rose to head in a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw with Stoke City on the road.

The 22-year has played 14 league matches this term.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Boxing

Live for today. Learn from yesterday and hope for tommorow.
By: Fiona Adomako
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img