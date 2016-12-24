Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016 16:40 CET

Ghana to release preliminary AFCON squad by Monday as Grant gets to make tough decision

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to name his team that will play in the Africa Cup of Nations by Monday following days of delay.

The Israeli coach is expected in the country this weekend to defend his squad before he finally makes it public.

Regular names like Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Rahman, Asamoah Gyan and Jonathan Mensah are all expected to be in the team.

Qatar based Rashid Sumaila and Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tepketey are all expected to make the team for the Africa Cup of Nations.

