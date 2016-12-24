Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016 15:55 CET

Emmanuel Gyamfi wants to win next season's league with Kotoko

Enterprising winger Emmanuel Gyamfi is confident Asante Kotoko can end their trophy drought next season.

The skillful wideman is set to play a full season with the Porcupine Warriors after signing for them on a free transfer during the second half of last term.

Kotoko are without a title in two years and are bent on getting decorated at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

''I will first of all like to have trophies since it's been long Kotoko won a trophy. It is my prayer also to score more goals to get a better name aside my team performance,'' Gyamfi said.

