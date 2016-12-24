Midfielder Paul Mucureezi positive despite omitted from Uganda AFCON squad

Omitted Uganda midfielder Paul Mucureezi says he has learnt a lot after two weeks of training for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Kampala City Council star was was among the nine players released by Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic on Friday.

''I have gained a lot of confidence, strength, ability and experience because of playing with experienced players,'' Mucureezi said.

The Cranes will fly to Tunis over the weekend where they will face Libya in a friendly on January 1 before taking on Tunisia on January 4.

They will then fly to Dubai on January 5 where they will face Slovakia in a friendly three days later before taking on the reigning African champions Cote d'Ivoire on January 11 in Abu Dhabi.

The will leave Dubai on January 13 headed to Port Gentil where they take on Ghana on January 17 in their opening game at Stade de Port Gentil.

Uganda will face Egypt on January 21 before coming up against Mali on January 25 at the Stade d'Oyem.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com