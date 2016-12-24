Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 24 December 2016 15:07 CET

West Brom goalkeeper signs new deal until 2019

By BBC

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract that will run until 2019.

The 33-year-old England international joined West Brom on loan from Birmingham City in 2011 before making the move permanent a year later.

He has made 161 appearances for the club, keeping 41 clean sheets.

“His form has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to,” said manager Tony Pulis.

