Asante Kotoko players set for medicals today

Asante Kotoko players will undergo medicals ahead of the second phase of their pre season training.

The club have been keen on the health statuses of their players in the past and want to continue with the practice.

GHANASoccernet.com understands old players are to be assessed thoroughly while newly-signed players must undergo medicals too.

Kotoko have time on their side with the season set to kick-start next month.

