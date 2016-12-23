Personality Profile: The heroes of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah

He was born in Accra, Ghana, December 24, 1980; At just seventeen, in Italy Appiah played for Udinese, Parma and Brescia as proof of great athletic qualities and excellent vision of the game.

A tough midfielder, with good feet and ability to counter and invert stuff Appiah arrived at Juventus "lippiana" in 2003, showing off, since the first summer friendly.Unfortunately for him, the effort the team to recur on the levels of the previous two seasons and also Stephen, despite playing a lot, alternating good moments to others uncertain.

The seasonal outcome was thirty matches and a goal, to Sampdoria, in home leave. It was the summer of 2004 the best time of the season Appiah; captain of Ghana committed to the Athens Olympics, Stephen plays a tournament of the highest levels, revealing himself as one of the greatest talents of the Olympic games and earns well, confirming at Juventus employed by Capello.

Competition from new signing Emerson does not help, though, to find continuity with a starting spot, so that his moment of glory came in the season finale; plays, in fact, a great game in the 5-2 home over Lecce topped off with a fine goal on the break and realizes another splendid goal in the home farewell against Cagliari.

"In the two years Juve have had a great time, great company, great companions, all nice. I remember after my first training session at Juventus I went to dinner with Gigi Buffon," who I already knew from the time of Parma, and to tease me shouted:

"We have the new warehouse are you doing here? Introduce yourself! "And I replied to all answer:" Friend, instead of waffling going to make me a salad without tomatoes and onion, but put the tuna! ".

The whole team laughed, even coach Lippi and Moggi director, had fun a lot. "

A worthy farewell to the fans, before moving to Turkey, FenerbahÃ§e; should have been his raise, instead undergoes an incredible series of negative events.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com