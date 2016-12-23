Uganda Footballer of the Year Muhammad Shaban: Cranes can win 2017 AFCON

Uganda Footballer of the Year Muhammad Shaban says the Cranes have the credentials to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

But they must first advance from the Group of Death which contains favourites Egypt, Ghana and Mali.

Shaban is not deterred by the pedigree of their opponents and remaining hopeful of their chances.

"I trust we can win the AFCON," says the Onduparaka captain. "Other players are humans as we so when we believe in ourselves we can bring the Cup home," he says matter-of-factly.

The 19-year-old center forward is more than ready to compete with the other players in the camp preparing for the tournament.

"All players are vying for slots in the team with me inclusive," says the teenager.

"I have to work hard and do my part as a player while I leave the rest to the coach."

Uganda will be playing in their first Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 1978.

