Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 23 December 2016 12:55 CET

West Ham United closely monitoring Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori

English Premier League side West Ham are interested in signing AIK Fotboll midfielder Ebenezer Ofori, as coach Slaven Bilic looks for more youthful options to help inject more energy into the middle of the park.

According to Mercato365, the highly-rated Ghanaian is being closely monitored by the East Londoners, whilst French Ligue 1 clubs Caen and Lorient have made enquiries as to the availability of the midfielder.

Ofori has been with the Swedish side since August 2013, and has fully established himself as an important member of their first-team squad, making 81 appearances, and scoring four goals in the process.

He is an accomplished central midfielder, with discipline and the ability to snuff out any kind of threat from the opposition being his two main strengths.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

learn to be a servant and achieve a master's degree
By: Allotey- MZ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img