Sports News | 23 December 2016 12:55 CET

Midfielder David Atanga backs Black Stars newbie Raphael Dwamena to excel

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga believes his former Red Bull Academy teammate Raphael Dwamena will make good use of his opportunity given him to excel with the Black Stars.

Dwamena has earned a Black Stars call up after scoring 21 goals in his 22 appearance for his his Austrian second side, Lusteneau.

''He is on top of his game and I am sure when given the chance he will excel with the national team,'' Atanga told sportscrusader.com

''I personally wish him the best of luck as he embarks on a new lease of life with the National team. His goals are just bonus to the over all game performances when you get a first hand feel of him,''

