Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 23 December 2016 12:55 CET

New Kotoko management to bring back Kotoko Express

The new Asante Kotoko management will do all in their power to bring back their ever green kotoko Express news paper in a move to bring the fans closer to the club.

The club is undergoing huge transformation under the new administration and one of the things that the management is looking at is bringing is their famed Kotoko express.

Lawyer Boafo made this disclosure after leading discussions on the paper's indebtedness and payment issues at G-PAK in Accra on Wednesday.

Kotoko finished 5th in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Let's stop saying nobody is perfect to justify our imperfection and do the right thing.
By: Kyei-Afrifa. Ma. Ger
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img