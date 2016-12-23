Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 23 December 2016 12:55 CET

AFCON 2017 opponent watch: Uganda to play less friendlies ahead of tournament

Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group opponent, Uganda Cranes will have two buildup matches less than planned after Fufa pulled the plug on games against Gabon and Libya.

The two games announced last month were slated for December 29 and January 1 respectively but the Federation has decided to cancel it with no reason given.

This leaves coach Micho Sredojevic with three tune-up games before their opening group game against the Black Stars.

The three games will be spread over January 4-11 with the first one in Tunis while the latter two will headline the camp in Dubai.

'We shall not play against Gabon and Libya but the three international friendlies against Tunisia, Slovakia and Cote D'Ivoire have been confirmed,' is all Micho (pictured below) told the media.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Those who rejects freely given advice end at long last at a bottom of a pit.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img