23 December 2016

Chelsea Chase Rodriguez

By Daily Guide
Chelsea have yet to make an official offer for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Colombian midfielder is desperate to escape the Santiago Bernabeu and play regular football but Madrid have still to determine whether they will definitely sell in January rather than summer.

Juventus have an interest too in the 25-year-old but fear Madrid will demand a distorted fee in this window and would prefer an initial loan.

Madrid maintain an interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but there is no encouragement from the Stamford Bridge club or the Belgian’s entourage at this stage.

Antonio Conte wants to add two new players to his squad in January but is open to allowing some fringe players to go on loan.

Newcastle, West Ham and Watford are keen on taking Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan while Charly Musonda Jr has returned from his disappointing loan at Real Betis.

PSV Eindhoven have also confirmed they wish to sign Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel.

Sports News

