Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 23 December 2016 12:41 CET

Ghana Slips In FIFA Ranking

By Daily Guide

Ghana ended 2016 as the 53rd best national team in the world and ninth in Africa in FIFA's last ranking for the year.

The Black Stars remained unchanged on the table after only 15 men's international 'A' games played since the release of the last ranking.

Ghana are down eight places in the world ranking to 53rd position and went down four places to ninth in the Africa last month.

This was after they lost 2-0 to the Pharaohs at the Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina take the 'Team of the Year' title from Belgium, who they overtook at the summit in April this year, and where they have stayed for the subsequent eight editions of the Ranking.

In all, La Albiceleste won ten of their 15 games in 2016, losing three and drawing twice.

FIFA world rankings (November position in parentheses):

Argentina (1), Brazil (2), Germany (3), Chile (4), Belgium (5), Colombia (6), France (7), Portugal (8), Uruguay (9) and Spain (10).

The Top 10 African teams: are Senegal (33), Cote d'Ivoire (34), Tunisia (34)

Egypt (36), Algeria (38), DR Congo (48), Burkina Faso (50), Nigeria (50), Ghana (53) and Morocco (57).

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"When the prophecies-within-prophecies are deciphered, the hidden timeline of World War III is revealed"
By: Nostradamus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img