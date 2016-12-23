Kwarasey Set For MLS Return?

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey will visit Minnesota United before the end of the week to fuel reports on a possible return to the Major League Soccer.

Kwarasey, 29, returned to Norway in the summer where he signed for giants Rosenborg after spending two-years at Portland Timbers.

The Ghana international watched United's 2-0 win over Colorado Avalanche at the Xcel Energy Centre on Tuesday.

And fresh reports have emerged he will meet with United’s sporting director Manny Lagos as he ponders over his future.

Kwarasey enjoyed a fabulous debut season with Timbers but was restricted to the bench after he suffered a finger injury.

The 6-foot-3 shot-stopper played in 40 games with the Timbers, including 33 during the run to the MLS title in 2015.

The experienced goalkeeper started his career with Norwegian side Vålerenga in Norway and played 154 games for Strømsgodset from 2007-2014 before moving to MLS.

