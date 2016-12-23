Crocked Mohammed Rabiu happy with recovery after EIGHT months out

Midfielder Rabiu Mohammed claims he is close to regaining full fitness.

The 26-year-old suffered an interior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee and damaged the internal meniscus in April when he was playing for FC Kuban Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League.

He underwent surgery was scheduled to return in six months but he is yet to kick a ball.

However, he says he still thinks about the Black Stars with few days to the AFCON 2017 in Gabon next month despite his injury worries.

"Glory be to Allah right now things are okay. I'm already recovering and I can say I'm 75% close to fitness. I give thanks to Allah that things are fine," he told Angel FM

"It will be a big lie if I say I don't think about the senior national team. I have them in mind always because I'm a Ghanaian.

"I'm part of the team so if they are up for a task (AFCON 2017), I have to turn concentration towards that direction."

Mohammed has since signed for Anzhi Makachkala but yet to make his debut.

By Nuhu Adams



