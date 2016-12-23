Incoming Sports Minister should make Black Stars priority - Pappoe

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Fred Pappoe wants the incoming Sports Minister under Nana Akufo Addo government to focus on repairing the image of the Black Stars.

The love Ghanaians had for the Black Stars is gone as the team in recent times hardly get fans trooping to the stadium to watch their games.

Sports Ministers have often been criticized in the past for paying too much attention on football at the detriment of the other sports disciplines.

Fred Pappoe however insists the New Sports must make Black Stars a priority.

‘’Incoming Minister should appreciate that Ghanaians love their game. There is a loss of faith in our number one product which is the Black Stars so whoever comes should go the extra length to make sure to revive the fortunes of the team’’

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports