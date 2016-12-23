Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 23 December 2016 11:25 CET

Liberty Professionals can cope with Latif Blessing departure- captain Samuel Sarfo

Liberty Professionals captain Samuel Sarfo claims the absence of Latif Blessing will have any negative effect on side for the upcoming season.

Atta Blessing was named best player and top scorer of the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League season.

He is reported to be close to joining South African side Ajax Cape Town.

Sarfo knows they cannot hold onto their talisman and are prepared to lose him.

"We are not going to be affected by Latif's departure in the new season.

Liberty Professionals are known for nurturing unknown talents to make them known," he told GHANASoccernet.com

"We have other players available who are capable of replacing him next season. I'm not promising, but I can assure you that there is a player in our midst who possesses Latif Blessing's qualities.

"You will surely get to know him in the upcoming season."

