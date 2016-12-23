Wa All Stars shot stopper Richard Ofori not worried as a bench warmer at the Black Stars

Wa All Stars shot stopper Richard Ofori has revealed that he is not worried for warming the bench at the Black Stars insisting every coach has his favourite.

To him, the general objective of the team must be paramount and not individual glories and that if he doesn't play and the team wins, it's enough.

'I am not worried at all. Every team has its own way of handling things. I know my time will come so I am not worried that I am a bench warmer,' he told Happy FM.

'Mine is to pray for whoever is chosen so that the entire team progresses and not to be bitter. We need to move like a family. I need not to think of my personal interest but the general interest of the team.'

Ofori, who is the Ghana Premier League goalkeeper of the on two successive occasions has been with the Black Stars for close to two years now but is yet to be given the chance to star under coach Avram Grant.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

