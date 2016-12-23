Former Inter Allies striker Sheriff Deo confident of finding a new club soon

Former Inter Allies target man Mohammed Sheriff Deo says he is confident of finding a club soon following his contract expiration with the Tema-based club.

Deo, whose contract ended last season reached an agreement with the club to walk away and find a new club and has given hints that he will be joining a new team soon.

'My contract with Inter Allies ended and we both decided to renew,' he told Happy FM.

'But I have several clubs that have spoken to me and hopefully, I will land a new deal soon.

'Inter Allies have been very helpful and I am thankful for that but I need to move on. So very soon you will see me in another club,' he added.

Reports are that city rivals and newly promoted Premier League club Tema Youth FC as well as Bolga All Stars are all tracking the forward.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

