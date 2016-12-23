Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 23 December 2016 09:55 CET

Former Central region FA Boss MNS Doe worried most Black Stars players are bench-warmers

Ahead of the kickoff of the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, the former Central Region Football Association Chairman, MNS Doe has expressed worry at the rate at which many Black Stars players are warming benches in their clubs.

According to him, the team has only fourteen days to prepare for the tournament and must have active and in-form players so that they can be in shape for the tournament even if they have not camped for long.

'As for the time for preparation, it is already a FIFA regulation that the players can only come 14 days to the tournament. Either than that, no club will release their player before the duration.

'My worry is that most of the players are bench warmers in their various clubs so they are not in good shape. They are not as active as they used to be.

'If majority of a team's players are bench warmers at club level, it is very worrying and means something is wrong with the team.

'Let's only hope they will do better when they go to the tournament.

Ghana will battle it out with seven times Afcon winners Egypt, Uganda and Mali in the same group to secure a ticket to the next stage of the competition./

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

