Sports News | 23 December 2016 09:55 CET

Newcastle United keen on Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass due to doubts over future of Atsu


Newcastle United want to sign Hull City wideman Robert Snodgrass following question marks over the future of Ghanaian Christian Atsu.

Atsu, who is on loan at St James' Park, is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is also scheduled to travel with Ghana to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon in January.

The situation has alerted manager Rafa Benitez to look at other options with the Hull City man top of the list.

Reports claim the Spaniard manager is interested in the winger and will table an offer during the winter transfer window.

Atsu, who is a Ghana international, has impressed heavily since he joined the Magpies on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

