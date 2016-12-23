Oduro Nyarko: Wa All Stars ready for Ahli Tripoli

Wa All Stars Chief Executive Officer Oduro Nyarko says his charges are ready for Libyan side Ahli Tripoli in the 2017 CAF Champions League clash.

The Wa side will face the Libyan giants following last Tuesday's draw which has pitch the two together.

And Oduro Nyarko has confidently said that his side is prepared in all facets of the game for the clash.

'Yes we are ready for them. When we were preparing our budget, we factored in the longest flying distance on the continent so we have no worries.

'We knew we could go everywhere. Unfortunately, Ahli will be playing in Tunisia since they can't play in Libya. Our budget took care of the longest distance on the continent so it wouldn't affect us negatively.

'Ahli Tripoli are not famous on the continent and nobody knows them that much but we will do our own checks on them and match them squarely,' Oduro Nyarko told Happy FM.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

