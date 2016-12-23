Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Tennis | 23 December 2016 09:40 CET

Ghana Table Tennis Duo Sharpen Skills In USA

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghana’s Courage Nanevie’s ambition to become the first Ghanaian to win the monthly table tennis competition was not realized as he lost to a highly ranked Chinese player to deny him the opportunity to play in the final.

Nanevie, an experience player said that he would work harder to improve upon his performance in the next competition.

Nanevie was bundled out in the semi-finals of the ongoing Westchester monthly table tennis open in the USA after finishing second in his group.

Despite the setback, Nanevie said he was proud to have imparted his knowledge to the young players in the USA, out of which one emerged victorious in the junior competitions, earning him some admiration across the Table Tennis Academy.

Female Star Linda Annor, who joined him in the US last week, also displayed glimpses of a quality player and managed to finish third, although she played against the males.

Nanevie expressed gratitude to the Westchester Table Tennis Centre for the opportunity and exposure offered to them and hoped more Ghanaians would be offered a similar opportunity to improve upon their skills.

