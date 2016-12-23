Ashigbey, Sory and Zwennes To Form GOC Electoral Commission

A three-member Commission has been selected by the Congress of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to oversee processes leading up to their elective Congress next year.

They are Lawyer Peter Zwennes, President, Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Lawyer Thaddeus Sory and Ing Kenneth Ashigbey, Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

The three sports personalities who are supposed to receive the nomination forms of persons contesting for Executive Board positions in the GOC.were appointed last Saturday at the Extra ordinary Congress of the GOC held at the Theodosiah Okoh Stadium.

The Congress was chaired by the First vice president of the GOC Madam Deborah Cubagee in the absence of the GOC President Prof Francis Dodoo.

The President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, Ben Nunoo Mensah led the calls for people from outside the GOC to serve on the Commission while Sahnoon Mohammed of the Ghana Cycling Federation said members of the GOC Congress should be the first option but outsiders should be considered if members were unwilling to serve on the Commission.

In an interview after the Congress, Ing Ashigbey who doubles as the vice president of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, expressed gratitude to his peers for having confidence in his capabilities assuring that the elective Congress will come-off without a hitch on March 15.

He said, "It is a privilege for your peers to repose such trust in you. Considering the fact that there is a lot of perception and mistrust around the task task given to the commission is an onerous one. What we will strive to do is to ensure that there is a lot of transparency and fairness and openness in the whole election process.

The Congress also nominated and approved a five-member Disciplinary/Grievance and Dispute Resolution Committee.

It includes Appeals Court judge, Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu, president of the Handball Association of Ghana, Ken Dzirasah, Former GOC boss, Benson Tongo Baba, GOC honorary member, Peter Kpordugbey and former Ghana Rugby Association president, Gifty Annang Myers.





