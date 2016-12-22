Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 22 December 2016 20:25 CET

Ghanaian youth forward Caleb Ekuban fires brace to propel Partizani to victory in Albania

Ghanaian youth striker Caleb Ekuban scored both goals to power Partizani Tirana to a crucial 2-1 win over Skenderbeu Korce in the Albanian top-flight league on Thursday evening.

The Chievo Verona loanee restored parity for Partizani with a fine strike in the 39th minute before sealing victory for the giants with a brilliant strike in the 59th minute at the Stadiumi Skenderbeu.

The 22-year-old has now bagged 9 goals in 16 games for Partizani.

He's on loan at the club from Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona.

