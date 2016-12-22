Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 22 December 2016

New Kotoko management team continues talk with MTN over contract renewal

The new Asante Kotoko management team have opened talk with telecommunication giants MTN over a new contract. 

MTN's three-year sponsorship of Kotoko ran out at the end of the 2015/16 season. Since then the two parties have held talks to renew their pact.

The Dr. Kwame Kyei-led administration on Wednesday met top officials of MTN to discuss matters relating to the corporate relationship between the two parties.

The immediate past administration of Kotoko, led by Board Chairman, Lawyer Paul Adu-Gyamfi started the process for a new sponsorship arrangement.

Though the contract document would be signed in a couple of weeks, the two parties expressed their commitment to do their best to make their partnership better than it has been in previous years.

Management was represented by the Head of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Yaw Boafo; Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah; Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore Yeboah and Accra Representative and Premier League Board Member, Thomas Boakye Agyeman.

