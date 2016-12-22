Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 22 December 2016 18:10 CET

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah doing personal training in Malaga to prepare for AFCON

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah continued to train on his own as he looks to boost his fitness for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. 

Brimah wants to get busy during the winter break after enjoying limited game time in the first half of the season.

He was between the sticks when Cordoba beat Malaga 4-3 on Tuesday to advance to the 1/8th stage of the Copa del Rey.

Brimah, 29, was Ghana's first choice goalkeeper when they finished second at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

@RazakBrimah No rest 💪🏾
Preparing for @AFCON_2017
👊🏾👦🏾👊🏾âš½âš½ @ghanafaofficial #CopaAfrica #NumberOne pic.twitter.com/6iZUggxHBs

— MÃ¡lagaKeepers (@MalagaKeepers) December 22, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

When the pattern of events follow the same sequence, the perception must be correct .NDC lawyers, hmmmm !!!
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img