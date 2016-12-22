Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 22 December 2016 18:10 CET

Former Ghana U-20 star Ibrahim Morro begins nationality switch process, set to play for Togo

Former Ghana U-20 star Ibrahim Morro will travel to France to start his nationality switch as he looks to beat the red tape and play for his adopted country Togo during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Denmark based midfielder is looking to join in the league of players who have represented Ghana at the U-20 level but have moved on to play for other countries at the National level.

Morro has been given the green lights from the Togolese football federation to go to France where a Togolese passport will be provided as he speeds up to meet all requirements before the Africa Cup of Nations begins next month.

The talented midfielder has been waiting for an opportunity to represent his country of birth Ghana but the invite never came.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

A leader must be loyal,initiative,have vision,co-operative and humble. so if you are a leader and do not possess such qualities better move off your seat.
By: Asare Ntiwaa Doreen
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img