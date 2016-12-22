Former Ghana U-20 star Ibrahim Morro begins nationality switch process, set to play for Togo

Former Ghana U-20 star Ibrahim Morro will travel to France to start his nationality switch as he looks to beat the red tape and play for his adopted country Togo during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Denmark based midfielder is looking to join in the league of players who have represented Ghana at the U-20 level but have moved on to play for other countries at the National level.

Morro has been given the green lights from the Togolese football federation to go to France where a Togolese passport will be provided as he speeds up to meet all requirements before the Africa Cup of Nations begins next month.

The talented midfielder has been waiting for an opportunity to represent his country of birth Ghana but the invite never came.

