Black Queens protest unpaid bonuses

Ghana's Black Queens are currently at the Ministry of Youth and Sports to meet the Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, over unpaid bonuses after the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations.

Ghana finished third in the tournament but the players are yet to be given bonuses from the tournament and from previous assignments.

The team met with GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi on Tuesday but no solutions to the non-payment were found.

They therefore decided to march to the Sports Ministry to get a solution to their problems. Black Queens forward Samira Suleman spoke to Citi Sports' Daniel Koranteng and she said that the non-payments went back as far as two years ago.

“We have not received any monies not only for the 2016 African Women's Nations Cup but also for the Rio 2016 Olympic Game qualifiers and the 2015 All-African Games. This problem really stretches back in time.”

For the All-African Games, the players were each given USD 5,000 in a temporary payment by President John Mahama after they complained of not being paid their bonuses for winning the gold medal in the football final against Cameroon.

The full compliment of their bonuses is yet to be paid to the team. The team is set to meet the Sports Minister on Thursday to discuss the issues.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana