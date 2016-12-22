Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 22 December 2016 12:41 CET

Okocha Extols Yegoala

By Daily Guide
Tony Yeboah
Tony Yeboah

Nigeria football great Austin JJ Okocha has spoken well of former Ghana international Tony Yeboah(Yegoala).

To the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward Yeboah's wise counsel during their spell in Germany contributed to his (Okocha) success story.

Okocha, now a Bundesliga ambassador for Africa, currently in the country for the StarTimes Bundesliga Legend Tour told newsmen on arrival last Sunday that Yeboah's constant advice to him to leave a mark at the Club (Frankfurt) explains his current position as a Bundesliga envoy.

The Olympics gold winner said “I think eh… I was part of what we were working for; we were trying to leave a good reputation, I started with Tony Yeboah, he is a close friend and brother to me, of course he gave me a lot of advice when I joined him in Frankfurt, and I think that explains why I was nominated as an ambassador.”

On Monday, the highly respected player together with officials of StarTimes, his hosts, called on the offices of Ghana Football Association (GFA) as well as StarTimes Airport Residential Area offices.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

