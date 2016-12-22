West Ham plot January move for Man United duo Rashford, Martial as replacement for AFCON-bound Andre Ayew



West Ham United are seeking loan deals for Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a replacement for Africa Cup of Nations bound Andre Ayew.

The Hammers have struggled with little shout about their performance this season.

Manager Slaven Bilic's side have just pulled away from the drop zone after wins over Hull City and Burnley.

And he has set eyes on the Manchester United duo who have struggled for game time in recent times.

Martial was the Red Devils' top scorer last season and Rashford has notched up an impressive 12 goals in his debut year in the professional game.

Nevertheless, the duo have already amassed 38 appearances cumulatively this season so a move to West Ham couldn't be wholly justified over game time.

Ayew will be away for minimum of three weeks and that require an urgent need to find a replacement.

But it's unclear if Jose Mourinho will let the two players join the Hammers as they are largely seen as back-up.

