21 December 2016

Osei Kofi: Have evidence GFA manipulates Sports Ministry

Ghana legend Reverend Osei Kofi has made a scathing allegation on the Ghana Football Association and Sports Ministry insisting the FA have been bribing Ministers to tow their line.

According to him, he has evidence to show that the Association are able to syphon resources of the country after paying monies to the Ministers who are appointed to the Ministry.

Osei Kofi, who won the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations, added that the FA always gives an envelope full of dollars to anyone who is appointed to the Ministry which he has seen.

“I work at the Ministry so I know what goes on there. What the FA does is that whenever any new minister is appointed, the FA bribes them with a big envelope full of dollars.’’

“The moment the minister takes it, then he goes into bed with them (FA) and they perpetrate their corrupt practices,” he said.

“Ten ministers have been reshuffled from the Sports Ministry all because the GFA corrupted them. The last Minister was Mahama Ayariga who came and subsequently bought a team. Where did he get the money from?’’ He quizzed

