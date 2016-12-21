EXCLUSIVE: Medeama fuming as midfield star Kwame Boahene goes AWOL

Medeama midfielder Kwame Boahene faces a heavy fine and disciplinary action for missing training for two weeks, failing to tell the Ghanaian club of his whereabouts, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Mauve and Yellows are expected to break for Christmas on Friday with no signs of the midfielder.

Boahene was given permission to travel to Kumasi to cast his ballot on December 6 but has since not returned to continue with pre-season.

Club officials discovered he had gone off on an unauthorised holiday, even though an intensive pre-season friendly roaster had been scheduled.

"This is totally unacceptable and an affront to the club and the team," fumed Medeama spokesman Patrick Akoto, who said they will sanction the "blatant misconduct with a drastic fine".

"A professional has rights and duties to which he must comply. We have tried unsuccessfully to reach him,"he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"Being at training sessions are, of course, expressly part of that.

"The club will not take kindly to this unprofessional conduct and will deal with it."

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the former Liberty Professionals ace is hiding in Kumasi to force a move to Kotoko despite the club pulling out of the race over financial reasons.

Kotoko's rivals Hearts are also believed to be interested with reports suggesting they are leading the race for his signature.

The former Ghana Under has two more years on his current deal and will need Medeama to sanction a move to any club.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com