Black Stars management committee calls for Avram Grant to defend provisional AFCON squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected in the country to defend his provisional squad for the Africa Nations Cup in Gabon.

According to a publication by the Graphic Sports, Grant has been summoned to fly down from the UK to explain his choices for the tournament.

Grant is reported to have submitted 30 players for a pre-tournament camp which opens next Tuesday in Accra.

The Black Stars Management Committee will meet on Thursday to deliberate on the squad and other tournament related matters.

An undisclosed source at the FA has told Graphic Sports the management committee members are not impressed with the players initial listed by the Israeli coach.

GHANASoccernet.com had earlier reported that non-residential camping will start on 28 December before they leave for Dubai on 02 January.

