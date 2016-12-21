Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 21 December 2016 12:41 CET

‘No Team Can Overtake Chelsea’

By Daily Guide
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard feels Chelsea’s Premier League title rivals will struggle to overturn the Blues’ six-point lead at the top of the table this season.

Chelsea sit six points ahead of second-placed Liverpool at the summit after 17 games following their run of 11 straight victories in the division.

The Blues have won every league match since Antonio Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation at half-time of the  3-0 defeat  of Arsenal on Sept. 24, and club legend Lampard is backing them to go on and lift the title in May.

“As a Chelsea man, it is great to see, all credit to everybody there,” Lampard told  Sky Sports .

“The manager obviously changed the system after a defeat at Arsenal. Nobody would have fancied them to be anywhere near winning the league at that point and now they look the dominant team.”

“I don’t like to tempt fate but I can’t see anyone who has got the consistency to close the gap, so I fancy Chelsea strongly now.”

Lampard, Chelsea’s record goal scorer, believes Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal can all challenge, but expects his former club to hold them off.

“[Man] City are in a decent position,” Lampard said. “And there are teams with quality for sure — City, I think Liverpool are very good to watch this year, and Arsenal.”

“I think those will be the group chasing but with Chelsea, when you take that kind of a gap into Christmas, I think barring suspensions or injuries to top players like [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, I fancy them to carry it through.”

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

as Ghana is celebrating its 50th anniverssary, let us all support this great ocassion,and i believe it will be successful.
By: Hettie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img