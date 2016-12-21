Ronaldo Is FIFA Finest

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded FIFA player of the year, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo claim the Real Madrid man has narrowly edged Lionel Messi into first place, adding the title to the Ballon d’Or which he won earlier in December for the fourth time in his career.

The honour would round off a sensational year for Ronaldo, who won the Champions League with Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

He also recently led Madrid to Club World Cup glory, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Kashima Antlers as his side ran out as 4-2 winners.

The Portuguese currently has 55 goals in 57 games for Madrid and has netted 13 times in the year for Portugal.

Messi, meanwhile, won La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona in the 2015-16 season but did not match Ronaldo for silverware on the international stage.

His Argentina side were defeated on penalties by Chile in the final of the Copa America, held in the United States.

Messi then announced his retirement from international football but reversed his decision two months later.

He was runner-up to Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or voting.

Ronaldo’s Real side are currently three points clear of Messi’s Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings.