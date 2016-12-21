Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 21 December 2016 10:40 CET

Kwadwo Asamoah in line to make a return against AC Milan this evening in SuperCoppa game

Often injured Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah will get the opportunity to play again this evening when Juventus take on AC Milan in the SuperCoppa.

Asamoah has been hampered by injuries in the last two years but will get the opportunity to try and make it happen again this evening after being named in the team for the big game tonight.

. @OfficialAllegri names a 24-man travelling party to #Doha for the #SuperCoppaTIM final: https://t.co/TyGpIM6Gaq #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/zCYh2MvdQf

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 20, 2016

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The world is a divine place. Even if it doesn't seem so at the time.
By: Maureen Nelson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img