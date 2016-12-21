Kwadwo Asamoah in line to make a return against AC Milan this evening in SuperCoppa game

Often injured Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah will get the opportunity to play again this evening when Juventus take on AC Milan in the SuperCoppa.

Asamoah has been hampered by injuries in the last two years but will get the opportunity to try and make it happen again this evening after being named in the team for the big game tonight.

. @OfficialAllegri names a 24-man travelling party to #Doha for the #SuperCoppaTIM final: https://t.co/TyGpIM6Gaq #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/zCYh2MvdQf

— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 20, 2016

