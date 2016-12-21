Asante Kotoko chief Dr Kwame Kyei wants fans to be patient with him

Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei has told the fans he will need time to revive the club.

The businessman was named the surprise choice to manage the club by owner and Life Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

"I will crave on your indulgence to have patience and continue to offer your support as we have resolved to do our best and also put in place everything that needs to be in place,'' he told fans at the Adako Jachie training ground on Monday.

"You know that I came in not too long ago" said Dr. Kyei. "I am only starting to put together my team.

''I am now getting to know exactly what is in the club and also putting things together. We are serious about improving the club. Have patience with me.''

