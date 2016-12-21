Liberty Professionals take on Bechem United in pre-season friendly on Friday



Liberty Professionals will take on Bechem United in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

The two sides will face each other at the Car Reindforf Park as a measure to prepare for the new season.

Liberty managed a 2-0 win over Okyeman Planners in a friendly at the same venue on Tuesday.

United will use the game as a dress rehearsal ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.

