When my time is due I will earn a Black Stars call up - Raphael Dwamena

Ghanaian youngster Raphael Dwamena believes he will not be overlooked when the time comes for him to play in the Black Stars team.

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to announce his squad by close of the week for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

This is the time Ghanaian players based abroad and here in Ghana will be hoping to earn a place in the team.

Many have suggested Raphael Dwamena who plays his club football at Austrian club SC Austria Lustenau earns a call up following his impressive showing in the league.

The 21 year old who has scored 18 goals in 20 games, the highest by any young player in Europe this season believes when the time is due he will be invited.

"For you to get a call up to the Black Stars no matter the league you play in is all about Gods grace, I am not in competition with anybody, I am doing my own thing and i believe when my time is due God will do it," he told Joy Sports.

"I am just waiting, if Gods permit I will be in the squad, maybe I am scoring goals but I am not ready so we wait to see."

Soccer fans and pundits are tipping Dwamena to be part of Avram's squad because of his good form.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports