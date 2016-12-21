Kotoko donate to Garden City Special School ahead of Christmas celebration

The playing body and officials of Asante Kotoko donated donated food items and toiletries to the Garden City Special School at Asokore Mampong, near Kumsai.

The items were two bags of rice, five cartons of soft drinks, fruit juice, cooking oil, milo; and detergent.

It was a pre-Christmas visit to the school as the pupils enjoyed the company of the first team players; the technical team and the Management members comprising, Director of Operations, Ernest Owusu Ansah and the Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong.

Interim Head Coach Michael Osei, presented the items said the donation was the club's little contribution to the pupils’ Christmas celebration. The purpose of the school is to educate and train children with disability. Coach Michael Osei was hopeful that, getting close to the kids would make them feel happy.

"These are our Christmas gifts to the kids. We also came to interact with them, make them know that we care" said Michael Osei. Headmistress of the school, Rhodaline Agyapong said that was the school's first ever visit by a football team. She thanked the club on behalf of their Management, parents of the pupils and the Ghana Education Service.

She said the school has 164 pupils adding that, they have male and female football teams continuing that, the pupils would be very glad if Kotoko could play with them one day. "We hope this visit would not be the last" she said. "Don't just come here to donate. We’ve football teams which you can play with. This would lift up their spirits.

"We will use the items on the pupils and every blessings that come forth with gestures like this would come to you. It is our prayer that more good things would come your way".

Operations Director, Ernest Owusu Ansah in a brief chat, told Asantekotokosc.com that, the donation was part of the club's social responsibility. He believed that there was divine blessings in providing for the vulnerable in society.