Sports News | 21 December 2016 10:36 CET

Ghana's Africa representatives to know opponents in CAF competition

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana Premier League Champions Wa All Stars and MTN FA Cup Champions Bechem United will find out their opponents for next year's CAF inter-clubs competitions.

All Stars will play in the CAF Champions League while Bechem United will be in the Confederation Cup respectively.

The draw comes off in Cairo, Egypt with 55 teams entering the CAF Champions League whilst the CAF Confederations Cup will have 51 clubs from across the continent.

The first legs of the preliminary round of both competitions are scheduled for 10-12 February, 2017 with the return legs slated for 17-19 February, 2017

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

