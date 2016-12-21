Dreams FC coach C.K Akunnor eyes swift return to the Ghana Premier League

Head coach of Dreams FC Charles Akunnor is getting down to work to ensure his demoted Dreams FC return to the Ghana Premier League as early as next season.

The Kweiman based club were demoted to division one after fielding an unqualified player.

Akunnor who has impressed since taking over the club says work has began to return to the elite of Ghana Premier League.

"I secured them [Dreams FC] the promotion to the Ghana Premier League, so we'll make a quick return" he told JoyNews

"I'm not ready to the club despite our demotion to the division one league"

"We respect the laws of our football, so we decided to accept the outcome of the ruling by the FA"

