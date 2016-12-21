Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Brimah returns to action to help Cordoba reach Copa del Rey quarter-finals in Spain

Ghana first-choice goalkeeper Razak Brimah returned to action to man the post for Segunda Division side Cordoba as they posted a 4-3 win over Malaga to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in Spain.

The 29-year-old was selected ahead of Polish Pawel Kieszek to keep the post at the Estadio La Rosaleda.

Though he has managed to beat the Polish in both of the Copa del Rey games against Malaga to start, he is yet to play a league game since the start of the season.

Cordoba reach the quarter finals after beating Malaga 6-3 on aggregate.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com